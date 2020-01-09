Broadridge Distribution Insights: European Monthly FundFlash

Click here to download this month’s FundFlash from Broadridge Financial Solutions, a two-minute read of European mutual fund sales trends in November 2019.
Key highlights include:
- The best month of the year so far, with long-term fund sales peaking at €38.5bn as wealth managers scramble to take advantage of rising equity markets
- Institutions meanwhile build on their exposure to the dollar through safe haven money market funds. The modest €2.5bn of net inflows masks a near €15bn boost to cross-border funds.
- The recovery of risk appetite feeds the passive sector, which take 58% of long-term net inflows, most going into ETFs.
- Flows into equity funds not only strengthen but overtake bond funds for the first time this year. Equity funds post €21bn of net receipts, but 76% of this is absorbed by passive funds.
- Global equity products are the month’s winners, although emerging market products also gain favour. Active managers also fare well in these two categories.
- BlackRock holds on to the sales leader crown for the third consecutive month with net sales of €8bn, but in the active retail arena JPMorgan leads.
Key features:
- Sales and asset rankings by market
- Top and bottom sectors
- Month-on-month sales breakdown
- Top selling groups
- Top fund launches