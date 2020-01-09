 Skip to main Content
Broadridge Distribution Insights: European Monthly FundFlash

Date 09/01/2020

Click here to download this month’s FundFlash from Broadridge Financial Solutions, a two-minute read of European mutual fund sales trends in November 2019.

Key highlights include:

  • The best month of the year so far, with long-term fund sales peaking at €38.5bn as wealth managers scramble to take advantage of rising equity markets
  • Institutions meanwhile build on their exposure to the dollar through safe haven money market funds. The modest €2.5bn of net inflows masks a near €15bn boost to cross-border funds.
  • The recovery of risk appetite feeds the passive sector, which take 58% of long-term net inflows, most going into ETFs.
  • Flows into equity funds not only strengthen but overtake bond funds for the first time this year. Equity funds post €21bn of net receipts, but 76% of this is absorbed by passive funds.
  • Global equity products are the month’s winners, although emerging market products also gain favour. Active managers also fare well in these two categories.
  • BlackRock holds on to the sales leader crown for the third consecutive month with net sales of €8bn, but in the active retail arena JPMorgan leads.

Key features:

  • Sales and asset rankings by market
  • Top and bottom sectors
  • Month-on-month sales breakdown
  • Top selling groups
  • Top fund launches

 