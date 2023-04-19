Broadridge And Linedata Announce Integration With Linedata Longview OMS To Enhance Trade Matching - Driving Greater Customer Value Through A Single Multi-Asset Class Post-Trade Matching Platform, Leveraging FIX

To better automate the middle and back-office functions around trade matching, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced an expansion of its partnership with Linedata, a global provider of asset management and credit technology data and services. Through this expanded global partnership, Broadridge’s NYFIX Matching solution will be integrated directly with Linedata’s Order Management System (OMS) powered by its Asset Management Platform (AMP)

“Post-trade processing is still highly manual and prone to errors, however with NYFIX, Broadridge is able to provide the buy-side with a streamlined post-trade workflow,” said George Rosenberger, General Manager of NYFIX, Broadridge. “Our partnership with Linedata represents our mutual commitment to offering an optimized post-trade matching service to the widest client base.”

Linedata Longview OMS clients will benefit from Broadridge’s NYFIX Matching solution, enhancing Linedata’s post-trade matching capabilities. Further, this integration offers mutual clients an alternative to other trade lifecycle processors. Linedata clients and corresponding brokers gain cost efficiencies with this straightforward yet robust workflow solution.

“In today’s volatile market environment, Linedata remains laser-focused on driving value and efficiency into our customers’ workflows,” said Bob Moitoso, Head of Asset Management, North America at Linedata. “Broadridge is proving to be a key partner for us in our commitment to providing flexible, innovative OMS capabilities and expanding choice for our customers.”