Broadridge And Iress UK Announce Joint OMS Solution For UK Broker-Dealers - Improved Access To Market Data, Faster Execution Of Trades And Enhanced Risk And Market-Making Capabilities Benefit UK Retail Investors

Introducing an innovative new solution to the UK market, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced a strategic partnership with Iress (IRE.AX), a technology company providing software to the financial services industry. The combination of Broadridge’s order management system (OMS) and market-making platform (Tbricks), integrated directly into the Iress Retail Service Provider (RSP) network, enables market maker (liquidity provider) clients to benefit from streamlined order management, increased market connectivity, real time data and analytics, and robust compliance, alongside an increased focus on the end user.

“The strategic partnership with Broadridge coincides with focused investment into the RSP platform for enhanced data insights and execution services to retail brokers and wealth managers,” said Ray Pretorius, Managing Director, Iress UK Trading. “We look forward to working with and welcoming Broadridge market-making clients to the Iress RSP network, further extending the value proposition to our respective client base.”

“We are pleased to be working with Iress to bring exciting new technology to the UK market,” said Ian Mawdsley, Chief Product Officer, Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. “By combining our order management and advanced market-making tools with access to the Iress RSP network, we are bringing a comprehensive solution to the market at a time when few complete solutions have been available.”

By combining the expertise of Broadridge and the network of Iress, the joint solution will lead to the development of a new trading and connectivity solution tailored specifically for UK market makers with full access to the retail and wealth community. The offering will lead to improved access to market data, execution of trades and enhanced risk and market-making capabilities.