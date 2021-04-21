Brinks Expands Use Of Gresham Technologies’ Clareti Platform To Deliver Enhanced Payments Services Across Europe - The Growing Partnership Furthers Gresham’s Mission To Bring Digital Integrity, Agility, And Confidence To Financial Markets

Leading global fintech Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham) that specialises in providing solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management, today announced that secure logistics and payments solutions provider, Brinks Solutions Nederland B.V. (Brinks), will be extending and expanding its use of the Clareti Platform to support the Brinks Acceleration Center strategy.
Gresham’s Clareti Control solution is already automating validation, control, and reconcilation processes at primary decision points across the cash lifecycle across the Brinks business. Now, Brinks has extended its use of Gresham’s Clareti technology, selecting its Clareti Connect solution to manage the integration of payments messages across Brinks’ network of transaction banks, enabling complete, enterprise-wide visibility on the status of payments and cash positions.
Clareti Connect’s secure, always-on and infinitely scalable hosted solution will enable Brinks to add new regions and banks to its global ecosystem with ease, and its local customers to connect to a centralised view of their Bank and internal accounts via Brinks’ Shared Service Centre.
The combination of Gresham's leading financial connectivity and reconciliation technology with deep domain expertise in cash management, banking integration, and payments, will enable Brinks to provide a rapid solution to its customers’ complex requirements without the expense and risk of alternative approaches.
“Our recent success and go-live with Gresham’s Clareti Control solution and the prompt yet comprehensive proof-of-concept meant the decision to expand our use of Clareti was easy. The platform’s true data agnostic capabilities, proven agility, and flexibility will enable us to grow-at-speed, meet regulatory requirements with confidence, and ultimately continue to address the rising demand for innovative cross-border payments solutions across Europe and beyond”, said Marcel Leeflang, Head of Operations Payments at Brinks Solutions Nederland.
“A relentless increase in data complexity, volume, and velocity in financial services is exposing legacy systems designed for another era. As pressure from the regulator and demand for real-time responseivess grows, Clareti’s ability to resolve complex matching problems, manage data exceptions, and accelerate new controls accurately and at-speed is transforming the way businesses are using their data as a strategic asset. Our partnership with Brinks is another excellent example of how Gresham’s Clareti Connect and Clareti Control solutions can work in tandem to quickly deliver transparent, real time digital solutions for customers”, added Spencer Black, Head of Sales, UK & Europe at Gresham.