Brightwell Selects Bloomberg To Streamline Investment Workflow - The Use Of EMSX And BTCA Helps Optimize Execution And Trade Analysis

Bloomberg today announced that Brightwell, the end-to-end service provider for defined benefit pension schemes and primary service provider to the BT Pension Scheme, has selected EMSX, a leading multi-asset execution management solution to enhance its investment workflow for futures and options trading. Brightwell utilizes connectivity between EMSX and RFQe, Bloomberg’s request for quote (RFQ) solution to access a broad pool of liquidity. By seamlessly integrating EMSX with their order management system, Brightwell now enjoys a streamlined and efficient trading experience, from order generation to trade booking.

EMSX users can stage orders into RFQe and trade with selected market makers on a trading venue, which minimizes the need for manual processes. RFQe also enables clients to monitor, document and include a range of reportable information, including the date and time the RFQ is sent, along with underlying, quantity, deal status and statistics for both the price taker and the price maker. Brightwell also uses Bloomberg’s Transaction Cost Analysis solution (BTCA) which, through its seamless integration with EMSX, captures trading workflows to deliver comprehensive post-trade analytics through automated alerts and flexible reporting capabilities.

“Today’s dynamic markets make it more important than ever to have efficient and streamlined tools to help generate investment performance,” said Pooja Sehgal, Portfolio Manager at Brightwell. “Using EMSX and BTCA enables us to continue to provide our clients with the well-informed results and value they rely on from Brightwell.”

“We are pleased that Brightwell has chosen EMSX to support their trading strategy,” said Phil McCabe, Global Head of EMS and Trading Analytics at Bloomberg. “Firms are looking for ways to optimize workflows, and delivering an integrated offering helps us to support our clients’ investment processes and enables them to benefit from improved decision making and reporting processes.”

EMSX is part of Bloomberg’s comprehensive Execution Management Solution (EMS) offering, which also includes TSOX for fixed income and FXEM, which enables FX execution. The solutions support end-to-end workflows and enable clients to dynamically manage positions, portfolio and trading risk. Clients can access leading analytical tools from pre-trade through to post-trade TCA and route seamlessly to nearly 3,700 broker-dealer destinations, including over 50 algorithmic suites. EMSX easily integrates news, indications, and real-time market and portfolio analytics into a customizable workspace, so clients can monitor execution quality while improving trading decisions and performance.