Brazilian OTC Energy Achieves Volume Record In February

Date 07/03/2024

BBCE - the Brazilian OTC Energy and the leading energy market infrastructure of the country - today announced robust performance in power physicals. The Company achieved its best February power volume with 63,7 TWh, up 234% from February 2023.

According to Alexandre Thorpe president at BBCEthe rise reflects the prices volatility and prices rise perspective. “The sum of January and February represents 39,1% of 2023”, says.

The volume divided within 8,000 contracts (+457%) and R$ 8,7 billion. At this month, the Company celebrates its 12th anniversary, with more than two hundred trading companies and 2,000 traders.


