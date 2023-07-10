Brazilian OTC Energy Achieves Record In The First Half Of 2023

BBCE - the Brazilian OTC Energy and the leading energy market infrastructure of the country - today announced strong performance in power physicals. The Compay achieved its best half year power volume for the first half of 2023 with 159 TWh, up 21.5% from first half 2022, which was the previous record. The rise reflects the demand of long-term assets as well as of renewable energies.

According to Marcelo Bianchini, Product, Communication and Marketing manager at BBCE, price stability brought, throughout the semester, a tendency for longer assets. About 42% of the volume is related to energy delivers after 2024 and 63% are annual products. Bianchini explains that the volumes grew concentrated in fewer operations, which also resulted in the highest average ticket per contract in a semester.

Renewable energies were the highlight of the semester. About 26 TWh were traded, an increase of 155% compared to the same period last year. “Since 2022 we have observed a significant increase in these operations, intensified throughout 1S2023”, explains.