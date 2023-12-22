BR Capital, A Joint Venture By Bursa Malaysia And RAM Holdings, Launches New Debt Fundraising Platform

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) and RAM Holdings Berhad (“RAM”), through a joint venture entity, Bursa Malaysia RAM Capital Sdn Bhd (formerly known as “BM RAM Capital Sdn Bhd”) (“BR Capital”), today launched a debt fundraising platform (“Platform”), following the Securities Commission Malaysia’s concurrence on 21 December 2023 for BR Capital to Go Live.

The Platform is an alternative fund-raising avenue strategically designed to facilitate listed and unlisted small to mid-sized companies with fundraising needs of at least RM5.0 million and a minimum tenure of one (1) year, to raise funds via the issuance of credit-rated investment notes. This Platform enables companies to access a new pool of capital beyond traditional wholesale markets, while also providing investors with the opportunity to diversify their portfolios.

“The launch of BR Capital marks another milestone in our efforts to provide a comprehensive and diverse range of products and services to meet the evolving needs of our market,” said Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Busa Malaysia Berhad. “The BR Capital debt fundraising platform is very much in line with the Exchange’s overarching strategy to truly be a multi-asset exchange. Bursa Malaysia and RAM Holdings are excited to be collaborating to shape Malaysia’s debt fundraising future. The new platform is poised to redefine the fundraising landscape and is well-positioned for expansion, to include a diverse investor ecosystem. This will enhance financial inclusivity among Malaysians and contribute to the growth of Malaysia’s capital market and the overall economy.”

“We are excited about what BR Capital can bring to the growth of sustainable and responsible investments in the Malaysian alternative capital market. RAM will contribute to this growth with our expertise in credit ratings, ESG ratings and fixed income pricing on investment notes issued through the new platform,” said Chris Lee, Group CEO and Executive Director of RAM.

The Platform is currently in its initial roll-out phase, with onboarding now open to a select group of prospective issuers and investors. Small to mid-sized companies and investors interested in participating in the Platform are invited to express their interest by emailing brcsupport@bursamalaysia.com. The broader investing public will be able to participate on the Platform later in 2024. For further information, visit https://brc.bursamalaysia.com/.