BOX Options Market: VPN Device Decommission

Beginning, Monday, January 31, 2022, BOX Options Market LLC (“BOX”) will decommission the VPN endpoint terminating on IP address 38.106.81.101. After the decommission, all Participants must use the alternate VPN endpoint to access the BOX test environment.
Participants currently using the soon to be decommissioned VPN endpoint detailed above are urged to contact the Market Operations Center to coordinate moving their connection to the alternate VPN endpoint.
For additional test environment details, please refer to the following document on the BOX website: