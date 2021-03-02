 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

BOX Options Market: HSVF Message Modifications – New Date

Date 02/03/2021

BOX Options Market (“BOX”) recently distributed IC-2021-05 which detailed the upcoming modifications that will be made to the BOX High Speed Vendor Feed (“HSVF”).


The modifications to the BOX HSVF will now be available on Monday, March 15, 2021.