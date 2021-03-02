BOX Options Market: HSVF Message Modifications – New Date

BOX Options Market (“BOX”) recently distributed IC-2021-05 which detailed the upcoming modifications that will be made to the BOX High Speed Vendor Feed (“HSVF”).
The modifications to the BOX HSVF will now be available on Monday, March 15, 2021.
