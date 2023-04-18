BOX Options Market: Dividend Strategy QOO Order Monthly Fee Cap

BOX Options Market LLC (“BOX”) is establishing a monthly dividend strategy Qualified Open Outcry (“QOO”) Order fee cap.1

The manual transaction fees2 or dividend strategies3 will be capped on both a daily and monthly basis:

Dividend strategies executed on the same trading day in the same options class will be capped at $1,000 per day per class per customer.

On each trading day, Floor Brokers are eligible to receive a $500 rebate per customer for presenting dividend strategy QOO Orders on the Trading Floor. For dividend strategies, the Floor Broker rebate of $500 will be applied per customer once the $1,000 fee cap is met.

Dividend strategies executed in the same month will be capped at $65,000 per month per customer.

Floor Brokers will not be eligible to receive a $500 daily rebate for presenting dividend strategy QOO Orders once the monthly cap is met.



For more information, please see SR-BOX-2023-11.



