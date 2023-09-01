BOX Options Market: Amendment To Rule 5020 (Criteria For Underlying Securities) To Accelerate The Listing Of Option On Certain IPOs

Overview

BOX Options Market LLC (“BOX”) has amended Rule 5020 to permit an underlying security having a market capitalization of at least $3 billion based upon the offering price of its initial public offering (“IPO”), to be listed and traded starting on or after the second business day following the IPO day.





The Exchange’s Rule 5020 became effective on August 3, 2023.



Further details pertaining to the standard for the listing and trading of options on “covered securities” to reduce the time to market can be found in SR-BOX-2023-21.



Contact

Please contact the Market Operations Center at (866) 768-8845 or by e-mail at BOXMOC@boxoptions.com should you require additional information.