BOX Options Market: Additional Trading Slices And Symbol Redistribution - Revised Schedule

This notice is being issued by BOX Options Market LLC (“BOX”) to provide additional information regarding the introduction of four additional Trading Slices and associated symbol redistribution previously detailed in IC-2022-34 and IC-2023-02.





Impact

As previously stated, when the additional Trading Slices are live, all Participants must adjust their systems to route messages according to the new symbol distribution and additional gateways. Participants subscribed to the High Speed Vendor Feed (“HSVF”) must adjust their systems to the new symbol distribution and receive the additional multicast lines.



Implementation Date

The new implementation date is June 5, 2023.



Test Dates

To provide Participants an opportunity to test their system configuration to support the changes, an additional test date has been added. The testing dates are as follows:



• Saturday, April 15, 2023 - 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT

• Saturday, May 13, 2023 – 9:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT (NEW)



In addition, the final validation test to be held the Saturday before the implementation date has been moved to:



• Saturday, June 3, 2023 - 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT



Test Days

• Participants can connect starting at 9:00 a.m. EST

• BOX Market will be in pre-open from 9:00am to 9:30 a.m. EST

• BOX Market will open at 9:30 a.m. EST

• BOX Market will close at 2:00 p.m. EST

All BOX symbols will be available for testing. Participants are responsible for canceling any GTC/GTD orders (should they decide to send that type of order). BOX will not cancel any GTC/GTD orders.



High Speed Vendor Feed

To provide Participants an opportunity to validate their market data readiness, beginning April 17, 2023 and occurring until the implementation date, BOX will disseminate heartbeats on the new HSVF lines for Trading Slices 9 through 12 during normal market hours. For details regarding HSVF parameters for Trading Slices 9 through 12, please refer to the BOX Connectivity Guide.



Contact

Please contact the Market Operations Center at (866) 768-8845 or by e-mail at BOXMOC@boxoptions.com should you require additional information.