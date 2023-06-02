BOX Options Market: Additional Trading Slices And Symbol Redistribution – Reminder

This notice is being issued by BOX Options Market LLC (“BOX”) to provide a final reminder regarding the introduction of four additional Trading Slices and associated symbol redistribution previously detailed in IC-2022-34, IC-2023-02, IC-2023-68, and IC-2023-113.





Impact

As previously stated, this change will impact SAIL Order Entry, SAIL Quote, SAIL Quote Purge, and the High Speed Vendor Feed (“HSVF”). When the additional Trading Slices are live, all Participants must adjust their systems to route messages according to the new symbol distribution and additional gateways, detailed in IC-2023-113 . Participants subscribed to the HSVF must adjust their systems to the new symbol distribution and receive the additional multicast lines.



Implementation Date

The implementation date is Monday, June 5, 2023.



BOX will cancel all resting GTC/GTD orders following market close on Friday, June 2.



Test Dates

The final validation test will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 – 9:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT.



Contact

Please contact the Market Operations Center at (866) 768-8845 or by e-mail at BOXMOC@boxoptions.com should you require additional information.