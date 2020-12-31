BOX Options: Fee Change – January 2021

Effective January 4, 2021, BOX Options (“BOX”) is removing Section III (Liquidity Fees and Credits) of the BOX Fee Schedule and establishing Break-Up Credits in (1) Section I.B (PIP and COPIP Transactions); (2) Section I.C (Facilitation and Solicitation Transactions); and (3) Section I.C.2 (Strategy Order Facilitation and Solicitation Transactions).1 BOX is redistributing the fees and rebates outlined in current Section III to the appropriate places within the respective fee structures discussed above.
