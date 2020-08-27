BOX Exchange: Update To BOX Rule 7160 (Transfer Of Positions)

BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”) recently distributed RC-2020-16 which detailed the criteria and procedures that Participants must follow in order to engage in off-floor transfers of options positions. Effective August 28, 2020, BOX has modified the criteria for certain off-floor position transfers.
Specifically, BOX will no longer require prior written notice or impose a recurring-use restriction on off-floor transfers made from one account to another account where there is no change in ownership; and the accounts are not in separate aggregation units or otherwise subject to information barriers or account segregation requirements.
For more information, please see SR-BOX-2020-35.