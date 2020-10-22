BOX Exchange Update: HSVF Market Data Feed Changes

BOX Exchange (“BOX”) previously distributed IC-2020-20 stating effective Monday, November 23, 2020, BOX would launch a new version of the High Speed Vendor Feed (“HSVF”) protocol, HSVF Protocol C8.
Update: The implementation of the new HSVF protocol will be delayed until 2021. BOX’s HSVF Protocol C7 will continue to be available to Participants until the new version is released. BOX will distribute a subsequent Informational Circular to notify Participants the new date of the HSVF Protocol C8 launch.
The current HSVF Specification Guides can be found on the BOX web site:
https://boxoptions.com/assets/HSVF-BX-001E-BOX-SOLA-HSVF-Unicast-Specifications-Guide-v4.3-1.pdf
https://boxoptions.com/assets/HSVF-BX-002E-BOX-SOLA-HSVF-Multicast-Specifications-Guide-v1.3-1.pdf