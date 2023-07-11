BOX Exchange Update: Bid-Ask Differentials For Various Symbols Through September 15,

BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”), recently distributed Notice 2023-172 detailing modified bid-ask differentials for certain option classes effective through September 15, 2023.





Update: Effective July 12, 2023, the maximum valid bid/ask differential for Market Makers in symbol “VMW will be $10 for all series. Additionally, the maximum valid bid/ask differential for Market Makers in symbols “DE”, “NVDA”, “TYL” and “URI” will be $20 for all series.



Please Note: Requests for bid-ask relief on a class by class basis should be directed to BOX MRC. Requests must include an explanation as to why bid-ask relief is needed. If a particular option class was granted bid-ask relief through an expiration period and the relief is greater than the below bid-ask differentials, the relief granted will continue through the expiration period.



A complete list of symbols with modified bid-ask differentials can be found here.

