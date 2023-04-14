BOX Exchange Update: Bid-Ask Differentials for Various Symbols through June 17, 2023 - NEU

BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”), recently distributed Notice 2023-31 detailing modified bid-ask differentials for certain option classes effective through June 17, 2023.





Update: Effective April 17, 2023, the maximum valid bid/ask differential for Market Makers in symbol “NEU” will be $10 for all series.



Please Note: Requests for bid-ask relief on a class by class basis should be directed to BOX Regulation. Requests must include an explanation as to why bid-ask relief is needed. If a particular option class was granted bid-ask relief through an expiration period and the relief is greater than the below bid-ask differentials, the relief granted will continue through the expiration period.



A complete list of symbols with modified bid-ask differentials can be found here.



Contact

Please review the information provided herein. If you have any questions regarding this information, please contact BOX Exchange at BOXMRC@boxexchange.com.