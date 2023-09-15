BOX Exchange Update: Bid-Ask Differentials For Various Symbols Through December 15, 2023

BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”), by its authority under the provisions of BOX Rule 8040, has temporarily established modified bid-ask differentials for the following option classes. The below Market Maker quote width requirements will be effective through December 15, 2023 unless withdrawn by BOX prior to that time.
|Options Symbol
|Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential
|ABNB
|$20.00
|LRCX
|$20.00
|ADBE
|$20.00
|MDB
|$20.00
|ALGN
|$20.00
|MDY
|$20.00
|ASML
|$20.00
|MELI
|$20.00
|AVGO
|$20.00
|MKL
|$20.00
|AZO
|$20.00
|MKTX
|$20.00
|BIO
|$20.00
|MNDY
|$20.00
|BKNG
|$20.00
|MPWR
|$20.00
|BLK
|$20.00
|MSCI
|$20.00
|CACC
|$20.00
|MSTR
|$20.00
|CAR
|$20.00
|MTD
|$20.00
|CHE
|$20.00
|NEU
|$20.00
|CHTR
|$20.00
|NFLX
|$20.00
|CMG
|$20.00
|NOC
|$20.00
|COST
|$20.00
|NOW
|$20.00
|CTAS
|$20.00
|NVDA
|$20.00
|DE
|$20.00
|ORLY
|$20.00
|DECK
|$20.00
|PANW
|$20.00
|ELV
|$20.00
|REGN
|$20.00
|EQIX
|$20.00
|ROP
|$20.00
|FCNCA
|$20.00
|SAM
|$20.00
|FDS
|$20.00
|SHW
|$20.00
|FICO
|$20.00
|SNPS
|$20.00
|GOOG
|$20.00
|SPGI
|$20.00
|GOOGL
|$20.00
|SWAV
|$20.00
|GWW
|$20.00
|TDG
|$20.00
|HUBS
|$20.00
|TDY
|$20.00
|HUM
|$20.00
|TMO
|$20.00
|IDXX
|$20.00
|TSLA
|$20.00
|INTU
|$20.00
|TYL
|$20.00
|ISRG
|$20.00
|ULTA
|$20.00
|KLAC
|$20.00
|UNH
|$20.00
|LMT
|$20.00
|URI
|$20.00
|ADSK
|$10.00
|MA
|$10.00
|AGCO
|$10.00
|MCK
|$10.00
|AMP
|$10.00
|MCO
|$10.00
|AMZN
|$10.00
|MDGL
|$10.00
|ANET
|$10.00
|MLM
|$10.00
|ANSS
|$10.00
|MRNA
|$10.00
|AON
|$10.00
|MTN
|$10.00
|APD
|$10.00
|NTLA
|$10.00
|ARCH
|$10.00
|NVAX
|$10.00
|BA
|$10.00
|ODFL
|$10.00
|BAP
|$10.00
|OIH
|$10.00
|BB
|$10.00
|OLED
|$10.00
|BGNE
|$10.00
|PAYC
|$10.00
|BIIB
|$10.00
|PH
|$10.00
|BILL
|$10.00
|PODD
|$10.00
|BNTX
|$10.00
|POOL
|$10.00
|CACI
|$10.00
|PXD
|$10.00
|CHK
|$10.00
|QS
|$10.00
|COIN
|$10.00
|RETA
|$10.00
|COO
|$10.00
|RH
|$10.00
|CRL
|$10.00
|RKT
|$10.00
|CVNA
|$10.00
|RNG
|$10.00
|DOCU
|$10.00
|SAIA
|$10.00
|DPZ
|$10.00
|SBAC
|$10.00
|DWAC
|$10.00
|SEDG
|$10.00
|DXCM
|$10.00
|SGEN
|$10.00
|EFX
|$10.00
|SMCI
|$10.00
|EL
|$10.00
|SNOW
|$10.00
|ENPH
|$10.00
|SOXX
|$10.00
|EPAM
|$10.00
|SPOT
|$10.00
|FLT
|$10.00
|TEAM
|$10.00
|FUTU
|$10.00
|TECH
|$10.00
|FVRR
|$10.00
|TFX
|$10.00
|GNRC
|$10.00
|TREE
|$10.00
|GOTU
|$10.00
|UAN
|$10.00
|GS
|$10.00
|UCO
|$10.00
|GUSH
|$10.00
|UI
|$10.00
|IGM
|$10.00
|UPST
|$10.00
|IGV
|$10.00
|VEEV
|$10.00
|ILMN
|$10.00
|VFS
|$10.00
|IPGP
|$10.00
|VMW
|$10.00
|IT
|$10.00
|VRTX
|$10.00
|KNSL
|$10.00
|WAT
|$10.00
|LFUS
|$10.00
|WDFC
|$10.00
|LII
|$10.00
|WIX
|$10.00
|LIN
|$10.00
|WSO
|$10.00
|LLY
|$10.00
|ZBRA
|$10.00
|LULU
|$10.00
|ZIM
|$10.00
|Added/Updated Symbols
|Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential
|Deleted Symbols
|WSO
|$10.00
|MED
|NVCR
Please Note: Requests for bid-ask relief on a class by class basis should be directed to BOX Exchange. Requests must include an explanation as to why bid-ask relief is needed. If a particular option class was granted bid-ask relief through an expiration period and the relief is greater than the below bid-ask differentials, the relief granted will continue through the expiration period.
A complete list of symbols with modified bid-ask differentials can be found here.