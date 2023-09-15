BOX Exchange Update: Bid-Ask Differentials For Various Symbols Through December 15, 2023

BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”), by its authority under the provisions of BOX Rule 8040, has temporarily established modified bid-ask differentials for the following option classes. The below Market Maker quote width requirements will be effective through December 15, 2023 unless withdrawn by BOX prior to that time.

Options Symbol Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential Options Symbol Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential ABNB $20.00 LRCX $20.00 ADBE $20.00 MDB $20.00 ALGN $20.00 MDY $20.00 ASML $20.00 MELI $20.00 AVGO $20.00 MKL $20.00 AZO $20.00 MKTX $20.00 BIO $20.00 MNDY $20.00 BKNG $20.00 MPWR $20.00 BLK $20.00 MSCI $20.00 CACC $20.00 MSTR $20.00 CAR $20.00 MTD $20.00 CHE $20.00 NEU $20.00 CHTR $20.00 NFLX $20.00 CMG $20.00 NOC $20.00 COST $20.00 NOW $20.00 CTAS $20.00 NVDA $20.00 DE $20.00 ORLY $20.00 DECK $20.00 PANW $20.00 ELV $20.00 REGN $20.00 EQIX $20.00 ROP $20.00 FCNCA $20.00 SAM $20.00 FDS $20.00 SHW $20.00 FICO $20.00 SNPS $20.00 GOOG $20.00 SPGI $20.00 GOOGL $20.00 SWAV $20.00 GWW $20.00 TDG $20.00 HUBS $20.00 TDY $20.00 HUM $20.00 TMO $20.00 IDXX $20.00 TSLA $20.00 INTU $20.00 TYL $20.00 ISRG $20.00 ULTA $20.00 KLAC $20.00 UNH $20.00 LMT $20.00 URI $20.00





Options Symbol Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential Options Symbol Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential ADSK $10.00 MA $10.00 AGCO $10.00 MCK $10.00 AMP $10.00 MCO $10.00 AMZN $10.00 MDGL $10.00 ANET $10.00 MLM $10.00 ANSS $10.00 MRNA $10.00 AON $10.00 MTN $10.00 APD $10.00 NTLA $10.00 ARCH $10.00 NVAX $10.00 BA $10.00 ODFL $10.00 BAP $10.00 OIH $10.00 BB $10.00 OLED $10.00 BGNE $10.00 PAYC $10.00 BIIB $10.00 PH $10.00 BILL $10.00 PODD $10.00 BNTX $10.00 POOL $10.00 CACI $10.00 PXD $10.00 CHK $10.00 QS $10.00 COIN $10.00 RETA $10.00 COO $10.00 RH $10.00 CRL $10.00 RKT $10.00 CVNA $10.00 RNG $10.00 DOCU $10.00 SAIA $10.00 DPZ $10.00 SBAC $10.00 DWAC $10.00 SEDG $10.00 DXCM $10.00 SGEN $10.00 EFX $10.00 SMCI $10.00 EL $10.00 SNOW $10.00 ENPH $10.00 SOXX $10.00 EPAM $10.00 SPOT $10.00 FLT $10.00 TEAM $10.00 FUTU $10.00 TECH $10.00 FVRR $10.00 TFX $10.00 GNRC $10.00 TREE $10.00 GOTU $10.00 UAN $10.00 GS $10.00 UCO $10.00 GUSH $10.00 UI $10.00 IGM $10.00 UPST $10.00 IGV $10.00 VEEV $10.00 ILMN $10.00 VFS $10.00 IPGP $10.00 VMW $10.00 IT $10.00 VRTX $10.00 KNSL $10.00 WAT $10.00 LFUS $10.00 WDFC $10.00 LII $10.00 WIX $10.00 LIN $10.00 WSO $10.00 LLY $10.00 ZBRA $10.00 LULU $10.00 ZIM $10.00

Added/Updated Symbols Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential Deleted Symbols WSO $10.00 MED NVCR



Please Note: Requests for bid-ask relief on a class by class basis should be directed to BOX Exchange. Requests must include an explanation as to why bid-ask relief is needed. If a particular option class was granted bid-ask relief through an expiration period and the relief is greater than the below bid-ask differentials, the relief granted will continue through the expiration period.



A complete list of symbols with modified bid-ask differentials can be found here.