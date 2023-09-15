BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

BOX Exchange Update: Bid-Ask Differentials For Various Symbols Through December 15, 2023

Date 15/09/2023

BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”), by its authority under the provisions of BOX Rule 8040, has temporarily established modified bid-ask differentials for the following option classes. The below Market Maker quote width requirements will be effective through December 15, 2023 unless withdrawn by BOX prior to that time.

 

Options Symbol Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential Options Symbol Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential
ABNB $20.00 LRCX $20.00
ADBE $20.00 MDB $20.00
ALGN $20.00 MDY $20.00
ASML $20.00 MELI $20.00
AVGO $20.00 MKL $20.00
AZO $20.00 MKTX $20.00
BIO $20.00 MNDY $20.00
BKNG $20.00 MPWR $20.00
BLK $20.00 MSCI $20.00
CACC $20.00 MSTR $20.00
CAR $20.00 MTD $20.00
CHE $20.00 NEU $20.00
CHTR $20.00 NFLX $20.00
CMG $20.00 NOC $20.00
COST $20.00 NOW $20.00
CTAS $20.00 NVDA $20.00
DE $20.00 ORLY $20.00
DECK $20.00 PANW $20.00
ELV $20.00 REGN $20.00
EQIX $20.00 ROP $20.00
FCNCA $20.00 SAM $20.00
FDS $20.00 SHW $20.00
FICO $20.00 SNPS $20.00
GOOG $20.00 SPGI $20.00
GOOGL $20.00 SWAV $20.00
GWW $20.00 TDG $20.00
HUBS $20.00 TDY $20.00
HUM $20.00 TMO $20.00
IDXX $20.00 TSLA $20.00
INTU $20.00 TYL $20.00
ISRG $20.00 ULTA $20.00
KLAC $20.00 UNH $20.00
LMT $20.00 URI $20.00

 
 

Options Symbol Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential Options Symbol Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential
ADSK $10.00 MA $10.00
AGCO $10.00 MCK $10.00
AMP $10.00 MCO $10.00
AMZN $10.00 MDGL $10.00
ANET $10.00 MLM $10.00
ANSS $10.00 MRNA $10.00
AON $10.00 MTN $10.00
APD $10.00 NTLA $10.00
ARCH $10.00 NVAX $10.00
BA $10.00 ODFL $10.00
BAP $10.00 OIH $10.00
BB $10.00 OLED $10.00
BGNE $10.00 PAYC $10.00
BIIB $10.00 PH $10.00
BILL $10.00 PODD $10.00
BNTX $10.00 POOL $10.00
CACI $10.00 PXD $10.00
CHK $10.00 QS $10.00
COIN $10.00 RETA $10.00
COO $10.00 RH $10.00
CRL $10.00 RKT $10.00
CVNA $10.00 RNG $10.00
DOCU $10.00 SAIA $10.00
DPZ $10.00 SBAC $10.00
DWAC $10.00 SEDG $10.00
DXCM $10.00 SGEN $10.00
EFX $10.00 SMCI $10.00
EL $10.00 SNOW $10.00
ENPH $10.00 SOXX $10.00
EPAM $10.00 SPOT $10.00
FLT $10.00 TEAM $10.00
FUTU $10.00 TECH $10.00
FVRR $10.00 TFX $10.00
GNRC $10.00 TREE $10.00
GOTU $10.00 UAN $10.00
GS $10.00 UCO $10.00
GUSH $10.00 UI $10.00
IGM $10.00 UPST $10.00
IGV $10.00 VEEV $10.00
ILMN $10.00 VFS $10.00
IPGP $10.00 VMW $10.00
IT $10.00 VRTX $10.00
KNSL $10.00 WAT $10.00
LFUS $10.00 WDFC $10.00
LII $10.00 WIX $10.00
LIN $10.00 WSO $10.00
LLY $10.00 ZBRA $10.00
LULU $10.00 ZIM $10.00

 

Added/Updated Symbols Maximum Valid Bid/Ask Differential   Deleted Symbols
WSO $10.00   MED
      NVCR

   
Please Note: Requests for bid-ask relief on a class by class basis should be directed to BOX Exchange. Requests must include an explanation as to why bid-ask relief is needed. If a particular option class was granted bid-ask relief through an expiration period and the relief is greater than the below bid-ask differentials, the relief granted will continue through the expiration period.
 
A complete list of symbols with modified bid-ask differentials can be found here.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg