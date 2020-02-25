BOX Exchange Update: Adding Quote Timestamp Field To SAIL Protocol

BOX Exchange (“BOX”) recently distributed RC-2020-03 which detailed the updates BOX is making to its SAIL Protocol. The new field will allow BOX to report timestamps to the CAT that are related to quote data on behalf of Market Makers. All BOX Market Makers will be required to support the new field.
Update: The Exchange is now reporting this field in the granularity of nanoseconds instead of milliseconds.
Reminder: To validate the new field, BOX will host testing in the ISV environment during trading hours starting March 16th, 2020 until April 17th , 2020. Market Makers will have the ability to test the field during the dates listed above.
Contact
Please review the information provided herein. If you have any questions regarding this information, please contact BOX Regulation at BOXMRC@BOXregulation.com.