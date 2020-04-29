BOX Exchange Trading Floor Reopening

On Monday, May 4, 2020, the BOX Exchange (“BOX”) Trading Floor in Chicago will reopen. Normal trading activity will be supported; however the floor will operate with additional safety precautions for Exchange staff and the BOX Trading Floor community.
The limited reopening plan is designed to accommodate health-focused considerations. Upon reopening, BOX Trading Floor personnel will be required to follow enhanced safety protocols, which include, but are not limited to, compliance with the public health orders of the State of Illinois. Participants seeking admittance to the BOX Trading Floor should contact TradingFloor@BOXRegulation.com for additional details.