BOX Exchange: Penny Program Class Removals

The permanent Penny Interval Program for options (the “Penny Program”), was adopted on July 1, 2020 by BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”) and includes provisions for an Annual Review to remove of any option class that falls outside the 425 most actively traded multiply listed option classes, based on National Cleared Volume from June 1 through November 30 of the prior year. Any option class added during the year because of activity following initial listing will remain in the Penny Program for one full calendar year.
Classes to be removed from the BOX Penny Interval Program effective Thursday, April 1, 2021 can be found here.
BOX will cancel all resting GTC orders for any class removed from the Penny Interval Program on the business day prior to the class being removed from the Program.
A complete list of Penny Program names can be found here.