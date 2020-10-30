BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX” or the “Exchange”) is distributing this Regulatory Circular to inform Participants that each order message and quote message that a Participant submits to BOX must contain the minimum information identified in the Exchange’s technical specifications. Intentionally splitting order messages and/or quote messages among multiple packets in an attempt to increase message transmission speed and/or priority may be considered a violation of Exchange Rule 3000 (Just and Equitable Principles of Trade).
BOX Exchange Order And Quote Message Behavior
Date 30/10/2020
BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX” or the “Exchange”) is distributing this Regulatory Circular to inform Participants that each order message and quote message that a Participant submits to BOX must contain the minimum information identified in the Exchange’s technical specifications. Intentionally splitting order messages and/or quote messages among multiple packets in an attempt to increase message transmission speed and/or priority may be considered a violation of Exchange Rule 3000 (Just and Equitable Principles of Trade).