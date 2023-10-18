BOX Exchange Mandatory Annual Virtual Trading Floor Test

This notice is being issued to announce the mandatory annual Virtual Trading Floor (“VTF”) test on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT for all BOX Trading Floor Participants.





BOX Trading Floor Participants must participate from their off-site locations and not from the BOX Trading Floor.



The Participant VTF User Guide can be found here. BOX Trading Floor Participants are encouraged to review and familiarize themselves with the VTF User Guide prior to the test.



Reminder



System Requirements for the BOX VTF:

High-speed Internet Connection Recommended 100.0 Mbps (up/down) for sending receiving 1080p video

Headset – Wired or Bluetooth

Webcam or HD webcam – built-in or USB plug-in

Desktop PC or tablet requirements (dedicated to video collaboration) Supported Operating Systems: Windows: 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (Home, Pro, Enterprise) MacOS: 10.9 or later Supported Browsers: Windows: Chrome 30+ (preferred), Windows IE 11+, Edge 12+, Firefox 27+ Mac: Chrome 30+ (preferred), Safari 7+, Firefox 27+ Processor: dual core 2Ghz or higher – i3/i5/i7 or AMD equivalent RAM: 4Gb or higher





Participation Requirements



Each Floor Participant firm is required to have a minimum of one approved Trading Floor Market Maker or Floor Broker Representative who is currently active on the Trading Floor participate in the test, but all active trading permit holders are encouraged to participate. Please note that a Clerk’s participation in the test will not satisfy the requirement.



Required Floor Participants must connect to the VTF environment and participate within the session as follows:

Floor Brokers will be required to connect to the VTF and simulate two (2) open outcry executions.

Floor Market Makers will be required to connect to the VTF and simulate verbal trading.



Any Floor Participant who is required to test but who fails to conduct or participate in the test may be subject to summary suspension or other action taken pursuant to Rule Series 11000 (Summary Suspensions) and/or disciplinary action pursuant to Rule Series 12000 (Discipline).



Confirmation of IP Address



Please contact BOX MOC to confirm the provisioned IP address that will provide access to the VTF environment for the weekend testing at BOXMOC@boxoptions.com. Please also provide a cell phone number and telecom provider for multi-factor authentication purposes.



Please provide IPv4 address confirmation to the BOX MOC by Friday, October 27, 2023. The address must be obtained from your off-site location.



The IPv4 address can be obtained by accessing the following website: https://www.showmyip.com



Contact



For any additional questions, please contact the Market Operations Center at (866) 768-8845 or by e-mail at BOXMOC@boxoptions.com