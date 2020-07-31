BOX Exchange Fee Change – August 2020

Effective August 3, 2020, BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”) is amending Section III (Liquidity Fees and Credits) of the BOX Fee Schedule.1 Specifically, SPY2 PIP and COPIP Orders submitted to the PIP and COPIP mechanisms that do not trade with their contra order shall now receive a “removal” credit of $0.45. Responses to the SPY PIP and COPIP Orders executed in these mechanisms shall now be charged the “add” fee of $0.45.
Complete Fee Schedule
The complete BOX fee schedule is available on the BOX website at http://boxoptions.com/fee- schedule/.
1 Pending regulatory approval.
2 The Standard and Poor’s Depositary Receipts Trust