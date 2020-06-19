BOX Exchange : Bid-Ask Differentials For Various Symbols Through September 19, 2020

BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”), by its authority under the provisions of BOX Rule 8040, has temporarily established modified bid-ask differentials for the following option classes. The below Market Maker quote width requirements will be effective through September 19, 2020 unless withdrawn by BOX prior to that time.
The maximum valid bid/ask differentials for the following symbols may be up to $10 wide: ”ALGN”, “ANET”, “AVGO”, “BA”, “BYND”, “CACC”, “CHTR”, “ILMN”, “ISRG”, “MELI”, “NTES”,
“NFLX”, “ROP”, “ORLY”, “REGN”, “SAM”, “SHOP”, “SHW”, and “ULTA”.
The maximum valid bid/ask differentials for the following symbols may be up to $20 wide: “AMZN”, "AZO", “BKNG”, “BLK”, “CMG”, “DRIP”, “EQIX”, “GOOG”, “GOOGL”, “LMT”, “MTD”, “NKLA”, “TDG”, and “TSLA”.
Please Note: Requests for bid-ask relief on a class by class basis should be directed to BOX Regulation. Requests must include an explanation as to why bid-ask relief is needed. If a particular option class was granted bid-ask relief through an expiration period and the relief is greater than the below bid-ask differentials, the relief granted will continue through the expiration period.