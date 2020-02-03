 Skip to main Content
BOX Exchange: Amendment To Rule 10070, Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Program

Date 03/02/2020

BOX Exchange LLC (“BOX”) recently filed a proposed rule change to amend BOX Rule 10070, Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Program that will become effective Monday, February 17, 2020.    

BOX Rule 10070, as amended, now conforms the Exchange’s rules with the final rule on Customer Due Diligence Requirements for Financial Institutions recently adopted by the Financial Crime Enforcement Network.     

BOX urges all Participants to review these changes in their entirety, which can be found in the proposed rule filing, SR-BOX-2020-02.  