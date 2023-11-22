Boston Partners Goes “Live” With Rimes’ Matrix Investment Management Platform

Rimes is pleased to announce that Boston Partners has successfully launched the Matrix investment management platform, as its enterprise data warehouse. This initiative has enabled Boston Partners to streamline their data management operations, integrating data from multiple sources for enterprise reporting, business intelligence, historical retention, and distribution to downstream consuming systems.

This complex initiative commenced in January 2023, with the platform officially going live on September 1, 2023. The rapid implementation was carefully orchestrated to ensure a seamless transition, avoiding any disruption to their day-to-day business operations. More recently Boston Partners has extended its relationship with Rimes to rely on their ongoing maintenance of the platform. They recognise the value from working with a trusted partner, delivering a constantly improving managed service.

Stuart Plane, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Solutions at Rimes, expressed his enthusiasm: "Boston Partners have an outstanding reputation in their industry, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them on this significant project. Our primary focus is to assist them in achieving their technological and business development objectives."