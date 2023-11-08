Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Tureks Turunç Madencilik İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Tureks Turunç Madencilik İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. at our Exchange.

Tureks is a distinguished company that set off on its journey from Afyon and has become a worldwide brand by producing and exporting for almost forty years. This journey of Tureks is not only a story of business success, but also a story of vision and courage. As the company starts trading on Borsa İstanbul today, Tureks will consolidate its financial structure, launch its investments and thus carry this success even further with the strength added by its new stakeholders.

Distinguished guests,

I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to the IPO, esteemed managers and employees of the company and dedicated employees of the intermediary institution. I would like to welcome Tureks to Borsa İstanbul family and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.”