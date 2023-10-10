BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Borsa İstanbul's Opening Bell Rang For TEB BNP PARIBAS Warrants - TEB Yatırım Launches Its New Product TEB BNP Paribas Warrants To Investors

Date 10/10/2023

An Opening Bell Ceremony was held at Borsa İstanbul to mark the launch of TEB BNP Paribas Warrants. 

 

Offered to investors with TEB Investment's market making and BNP Paribas' global experience in the warrant markets, TEB BNP Paribas Warrants started trading on Borsa İstanbul.

The Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by Borsa İstanbul for the launch of TEB BNP Paribas Warrants was attended by Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., Selim Yazıcı, CEO of  TEB Yatırım, and Geoffrey Rodrigue, Member of the Equity Derivatives Executive Committee of BNP Paribas SA.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg