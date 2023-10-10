Borsa İstanbul's Opening Bell Rang For TEB BNP PARIBAS Warrants - TEB Yatırım Launches Its New Product TEB BNP Paribas Warrants To Investors

An Opening Bell Ceremony was held at Borsa İstanbul to mark the launch of TEB BNP Paribas Warrants.

Offered to investors with TEB Investment's market making and BNP Paribas' global experience in the warrant markets, TEB BNP Paribas Warrants started trading on Borsa İstanbul.

The Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by Borsa İstanbul for the launch of TEB BNP Paribas Warrants was attended by Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., Selim Yazıcı, CEO of TEB Yatırım, and Geoffrey Rodrigue, Member of the Equity Derivatives Executive Committee of BNP Paribas SA.