Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Tatlıpınar Enerji

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Tatlıpınar Enerji at our Exchange.

More and more, the wind and solar potential of our country is being utilized in energy production. Tatlıpınar Enerji is also contributing to a more sustainable future with its wind power plant.

Renewable energy generation is of strategic importance in our country as it is all over the world. On that account, investor demand for this industry, and hence the interest of renewable energy companies in our Stock Exchange escalates. Considering the investment and financing needs of the industry, we firmly believe that more renewable energy companies will join Borsa İstanbul in the upcoming period to take advantage of the opportunities offered by capital markets.

Distinguished guests,

Tatlıpınar Enerji launched an outstanding IPO with a size of over 1.6 billion TL and over 2.2 million investors. On this occasion, I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this successful IPO process, all company employees and the intermediary institution. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Tatlıpınar Enerji as it starts trading on BIST STARS and joins Borsa İstanbul family.”