Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatırım A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to Borsa İstanbul, to the Opening Bell Ceremony we host as we celebrate the listing of Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatırım A.Ş. at our Exchange.

Drawing on the long-standing experience of Rönesans Holding, Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatırım A.Ş. creates substantial value with its strong portfolio and standout projects. Starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul today, the company shares this value with investors. I would like to congratulate the Company's valuable executives for this strategic decision. As a result, our company will further maintain its initiatives with a stronger financial framework while also bringing its industry expertise to the capital markets.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to this successful IPO, to the executives and employees of our esteemed company, and to the dedicated and diligent employees of our esteemed intermediary institution. I wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets. I would like to welcome Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatırm A.Ş. to Borsa İstanbul family.