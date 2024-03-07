Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Mogan Enerji Yatırım Holding A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to the Opening Bell Ceremony as we celebrate the listing of Mogan Enerji Yatırım Holding A.Ş. at Borsa İstanbul.

Having a deep-rooted history, Mogan Enerji is an industry-leading company dedicated to renewable energy production with wind, hydroelectricity and geothermal.

By starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul today, Mogan Enerji will accomplish its growth targets and strengthen its corporate identity. I would like to extend my thanks to the distinguished executives of the company for their contribution to our country's 2053 net zero emission target and energy supply security.

I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to the IPO, all company employees and the intermediary institution. I wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets. I would like to welcome Mogan Enerji Yatırım Holding A.Ş. to the Borsa İstanbul family.