Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Mobiltel

Having completed the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 20.29 percent of its shares, Mobiltel started to be traded in Borsa İstanbul today. The demand for Mobiltel shares, which were issued on 18-19 November 2021 with the method of Book Building at a Fixed Price, was tripled, with a size of 332,800,000 TL.
Mobiltel, Turkey's leading mobile phone and smart devices company, has started to be traded in Borsa İstanbul as of today. Company shares are traded in BIST STARS with the ticker code "MOBTL". The size of the IPO was 332,800,000 TL in the issuance and the IPO price was 1.60 TL. The number of investors participating in the IPO realized through Info Yatırım was over 33,000. The free float rate after the issuance was 20.29 percent.
In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:
“Distinguished guests,
Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Mobiltel at our Exchange. Mobiltel is one of the most well-established companies in the industry, with a strong corporate structure and high experience.
Mobiltel launched an outstanding IPO with sales of approximately 333 million TL to retail investors and domestic and foreign institutional investors. The company aims to achieve its growth target with the IPO revenue. I am of the opinion that the commitment of company stakeholders not to sell shares for 6 months is quite important in terms of trust in the company and the value of the investor. Our investors hold great value for the capital markets. Thus, improving the financial literacy level of investors is essential. We expect our investors to follow the information about the company through KAP (Public Disclosure Platform), not social media, to make investment decisions based on the advice of the investment advisors of the intermediary institution they work with, and to examine the research reports of their intermediary institution.
We expect companies to act with a partnership culture when making their investment decisions. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this successful IPO, employees of the company and the intermediary institution. I would like to welcome Mobiltel to the Borsa İstanbul family. I wish them continued success in the capital markets.”