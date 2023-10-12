BV_Trial Banner.gif
Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Meka Santralleri İmalat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Date 12/10/2023

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

Distinguished guests,

 

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Meka İmalat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. at our Exchange.

Meka successfully designs and manufactures equipment and facilities for the manufacturing industry, construction and mining sectors. In essence, it develops products depending on the need, acting as a center for solution. Thus, R&D and higher engineering hold significant role. Besides financing its investments through IPO, the company has stepped into a new phase by starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul.

I congratulate the company as it takes a significant step. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who contributed to this outstanding IPO. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Meka Beton as it joins Borsa İstanbul family today and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.

