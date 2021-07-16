Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Kartal Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim A.Ş.

Successfully completed on July 9-12, 2021, the opening bell ceremony of Kartal Yenilenebilir Enerji’s (Renewable Energy) initial public offering (IPO) was held at Borsa İstanbul. Started to be listed in Borsa İstanbul as of July 16, the company reached a value of 120 million TL.
Koray Holding, whose roots hark back to the 1950s and focused only on the construction and real estate sectors until 10 years ago, has successfully completed the IPO of Kartal Yenilenebilir Enerji, within its body. The opening bell ceremony was held with the attendance of Borsa İstanbul CEO Korkmaz Ergun, Koray Holding and Kartal Yenilenebilir Enerji Chairman of the Board Orhun Kartal, Kartal Enerji General Manager Burhan Karademir and Kartal Yenilenebilir Enerji Board Member Ece Solmaz Saka.
Korkmaz Ergun: We will boost our sustainable and environmentalist approach with new financial products.
In his address at the opening-bell ceremony, Borsa İstanbul CEO Korkmaz Ergun emphasized that due to climate change and global warming, environmental awareness increases in the financial area as well as other areas. He went on to say “In this context, green financial products and services continue to be developed. With new financial products we will continue to boost our services pertaining to our index, company shares and green bonds in the field of sustainability. The fact that Kartal Yenilenebilir Enerji produces electricity from solar energy with its solar power plants is of utmost importance in terms of renewable energy investments. Supporting renewable energy investments with the incentives of our government undoubtedly offers significant opportunities for our companies. By the same token, we are also proud that our companies realize their renewable energy investments through IPO on our stock market. I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this outstanding IPO, our company and A1 Capital.”
Kartal: “In 2022, we will launch another IPO of a renewable energy company.”
Orhun Kartal, Chairman of the Board of Koray Holding and Kartal Yenilenebilir Enerji, announced that they will continue their investments in solar power plants with the income obtained, and that they will offer a new energy company to the public in 2022.
Karademir: “Leaving a more livable world should be our only common goal.”
Underlining the importance of renewable energy, specifically the solar energy, the General Manager of Kartal Yenilenebilir Enerji, Burhan Karademir stated as follows: “Aside from energy production and commercial yields, the main and most fundamental goal should be to leave a more livable world to next generations. And this is not only the essential goal of companies like us, but also of all people in the world”.