Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji A.Ş.

The Initial Public Offering of Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji A.Ş. has been completed. Shares offered to the public will be listed on BIST MAIN with the ticker code “HUNER” .
In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:
“Distinguished guests,
Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji to our Exchange.
Energy is of great importance in all aspects of life, especially in industry and growth. Thus, capacity building in the field of renewable energy will play a fundamental role in the development of our country, as well as reduce our external dependence.
Last year, many companies operating in the energy sector listed on our Stock Exchange and joined us. Thus, these companies received financing through the capital markets. Thanks to the financing, they built new power plants, strengthened power transmission lines, increased their capacity and expanded their activities. A very significant number of investors who wanted to take a share in this growth showed interest in these companies. As such, these companies met with investors through our Stock Exchange. This great interest lingers on this year as well. Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji also plans to increase its capacity with the IPO revenue. It has embarked upon a very auspicious path today to share its growth and profitability with its investors through our Stock Exchange.
As Borsa İstanbul, we will maintain our support for the renewable energy sector both with IPOs and with our sustainability efforts. Last year, we changed the calculation method of our sustainability index. This year, we have started to provide supportive training for each company listed on our Exchange. We are building a more dynamic and more effective ecosystem in the field of sustainability. I would like to invite all our companies to participate in these initiatives in order to create a better future in environmental, social and governance issues.
Distinguished guests,
Receiving high demand, Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji launched an outstanding IPO with a total IPO amount of 237 million TL and a sale to 243 thousand investors. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone, the employees of the company and the intermediary institution as they have contributed to this successful IPO process. I wish it to be auspicious for the capital markets. I would like to welcome Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji to Borsa İstanbul family.”