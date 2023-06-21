Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Europower

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Europower Enerji which started trading on April 20th at Borsa İstanbul.

Europower Eneri offers a wide range of products and services in its industry and provides solutions in line with different needs. Thanks to its high engineering capacity, the company exports all over the world.

This success of Europower Enerji is reflected in the high interest of investors for the IPO. With the high demand, 2 million 118 thousand investors investors bought shares in the IPO. This record level of interest increases the value as well as the responsibility of Europower Enerji. As a result of the growing number of new investors coming through IPOs, all stakeholders in our capital markets, Borsa İstanbul in particular, are making greater efforts to promote financial literacy.

Distinguished guests,

I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this successful IPO process, the company, the intermediary institution and its employees. I would like to welcome Europower to the Borsa İstanbul family. I wish this successful IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.”