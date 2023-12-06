Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Şeker Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Şeker Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. at our Exchange.

Esteemed guests, in a mission where more companies have the opportunity to obtain various types of resources on the supply side, and on the demand side, where a wider investor base is reached, and new products and services are developed, intermediary institutions are our most important business partners in the growth of capital markets.

Şeker Investment is a distinguished stakeholder and business partner with whom we work and cooperate. The company has been successfully serving companies and investors for years. We have gathered with Şeker Yatırım many times here at the Opening Bell Ceremonies due to their successful work. Today we are here together for Şeker Yatırım's own IPO.

On this occasion, I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this successful IPO process. I wish it to be auspicious for our capital markets.”