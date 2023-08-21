Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Baydöner Restoranları A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Esteemed guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Baydöner at our Exchange.

Baydöner maintains its activities with a wide network of branches all over Türkiye. We are more than glad to see Baydöner in Borsa İstanbul as it will grow by opening new branches with the IPO revenues, and moreover, the company will invest in a meat processing plant, which will increase production and employment.

Companies with strong brand values in particular, just like Baydöner, are national assets of our country. It is of great significance that our companies make their investments with equity capital and strengthen their institutionalization in order to ensure that our brand values, these national assets which are hard-earned, are not lost years later, and that they can be transferred to the next generations in a better way. At this juncture, the opportunities offered by capital markets are of key importance for our companies.

Distinguished guests,

Baydöner launched an outstanding IPO with a size of 378 million TL and 1 million 264 thousand investors. On this occasion, I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this successful IPO process, all company employees and the intermediary institution. I wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets and that the abundance on Baydöner's table will continue in the capital markets. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Baydöner as it joins Borsa İstanbul family.”