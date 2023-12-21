Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Avrupakent Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Avrupakent Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı (REIT) at our Exchange.

Our esteemed company, which has brought its experience and corporate memory in the field of real estate to the capital markets by starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul today, will make its investments and projects through IPO proceeds and will further raise its goals.

Avrupakent will carry its achievements even further with the strength it gains from the new stakeholders joining the company. Moreover, with its responsibility, the company will share this success and its future with the investors who participated in the IPO by trusting in it.

Distinguished guests,

On this occasion, I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this successful IPO process of Avrupakent GYO (REIT), all company employees and the intermediary institution. I wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets. I would like to welcome Avrupakent GYO (REIT) to Borsa İstanbul family.