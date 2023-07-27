Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Kale Seramik at our Exchange.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the esteemed executives of the Company as today, the day Kale Seramik started trading, is also the founding anniversary of Kaleseramik. I would like to pay tribute to all those who have contributed to the Company since its foundation, especially the late Mr. İbrahim Bodur.

Kale Seramik is one of the prominent industrial companies of our country. It is the founder of its sector, the leader of its market and one of the world's leading ceramic manufacturers.

The Company launched an outstanding IPO with proceeds of approximately 2.7 billion TL, reaching nearly 2 million investors. The IPO proceeds will be transformed into new investments, contributing to increased production, employment and exports.

Seeing such well-established industrial companies of our country in Borsa İstanbul makes us proud and sets a good example for all industrial companies of our country. On this occasion, once again, I would like to invite our companies to Borsa İstanbul to provide the financing they need for their growth through capital markets.

Distinguished guests,

I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this IPO and welcome Kale Seramik, which has started trading on the BIST STARS, to Borsa İstanbul family. I wish it to be auspicious for our capital markets.