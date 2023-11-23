BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Agrotech Yüksek Teknoloji Ve Yatırım A.Ş.

Date 23/11/2023

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

 

Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by Borsa İstanbul as we celebrate the listing of Agrotech at our Exchange.

Expanding its activities in agriculture and technology, Agrotech has grown with its own resources up until today. Having decided to foster this growth momentum by launching an IPO, the company has started trading on Borsa İstanbul today. While strengthening its equity capital, Agrotech also took a significant step forward towards institutionalization with the responsibility of its 3 million new stakeholders.

On this occasion, I would like to congratulate Agrotech's esteemed executives for this strategic decision. I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this successful IPO process, valuable employees of the company and the intermediary institution. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Agrotech as it joins Borsa İstanbul family today and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.”

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg