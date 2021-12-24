Borsa İstanbul To Launch Government Bond Futures Contracts At Its Derivatives Market (VIOP)

Borsa İstanbul is ready to launch Government Bond Futures Contracts.
Borsa İstanbul continues to expand products and services it offers to investors. Following recent additions of Platinum and Palladium Futures and USDTRY Futures and Options Contracts with Physically Delivery, Government Bond Futures Contracts will be the new addition to the product range.
Government Bond Futures Contracts will enable the financial sector and institutional investors, in particular, to manage their interest rate risks more effectively. These contracts will be settled with the physical delivery of the relevant Government Bond Futures Contracts at the end of the maturity and Takasbank will serve as the central counterparty.
Government Bond Futures Contracts will appeal to corporate and retail investors, who, in addition to banks, want to hedge against changes in market interest rates. Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul made the following remarks regarding Government Bond Futures Contracts: “These contracts will enable the financial sector and institutional investors to manage their interest rate risks more effectively, increase the depth in the Debt Securities Market by ensuring the interaction between the spot/futures market, and create more efficient prices. By diversifying the products and services we offer as Borsa İstanbul, we proceed to contribute to meet the investment and risk management needs of market participants as well as increase the depth in the markets.”