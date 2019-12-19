Borsa İstanbul Review Has Been Accepted To The Social Sciences Citation Index

Borsa İstanbul Review, the most prestigious international academic journal of Turkey in the areas of finance, capital markets and the economy, has been the first journal in Turkey in the areas of economy and finance to be covered by and included in the Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), the most qualified indexing systems in the field of social sciences. With this step, Borsa İstanbul Review became one of the most prestigious international academic finance publications.
The Social Sciences Citation Index is the leading indexing and bibliographic database for academic publications in the social sciences. Being indexed in this database after strict criteria screening is an indicator of the prestige of the publications.