Borsa Istanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period The First Quarter Of 2024 Has Been Finalized

In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Methodology, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the the first quarter of 2024 (January 1, 2024 – March 31, 2024) has been finalized. According to the results of the periodic review, the Eurobond whose issue information is given below, will be included in BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices.
|
ISIN
|
Issuer
|
Issue Date
|
Maturity Date
|
Outstanding Amount (USD)
|
Annual Coupon Rate (%)
|
XS2724475194
|
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS
|
11.27.2023
|
10.16.2028
|
300,000,000
|
9.25