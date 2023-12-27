Borsa Istanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period The First Quarter Of 2024 Has Been Finalized

In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Methodology, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the the first quarter of 2024 (January 1, 2024 – March 31, 2024) has been finalized. According to the results of the periodic review, the Eurobond whose issue information is given below, will be included in BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices.

ISIN Issuer Issue Date Maturity Date Outstanding Amount (USD) Annual Coupon Rate (%) XS2724475194 Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS 11.27.2023 10.16.2028 300,000,000 9.25