Borsa Istanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period January-March 2021 Has Been Finalized

Date 25/12/2020

In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period January-March 2021 (January 1, 2021 – March 31, 2021) has been finalized. According to the results of the periodic review, the Eurobonds whose issue information are given below, will be included in BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices.


ISIN

Issuer

Issue Date

Maturity Date

Outstanding Amount (USD)

Annual Coupon Rate (%)

XS2266963003

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO

12.08.2020

01.08.2026

750,000,000

6.5

XS2241387500

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS

10.30.2020

10.30.2025

650,000,000

6.95

 