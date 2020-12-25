Borsa Istanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period January-March 2021 Has Been Finalized

In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period January-March 2021 (January 1, 2021 – March 31, 2021) has been finalized. According to the results of the periodic review, the Eurobonds whose issue information are given below, will be included in BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices.
|
ISIN
|
Issuer
|
Issue Date
|
Maturity Date
|
Outstanding Amount (USD)
|
Annual Coupon Rate (%)
|
XS2266963003
|
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO
|
12.08.2020
|
01.08.2026
|
750,000,000
|
6.5
|
XS2241387500
|
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS
|
10.30.2020
|
10.30.2025
|
650,000,000
|
6.95