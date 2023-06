In accordance with the Article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, the periodic review of the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period July-September 2023 (July 1, 2023 – September 30, 2023) has been finalized. There is no Eurobond to be included in or excluded from the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices and they will continue to be calculated with the same list of constituents in the period July-September 2023.