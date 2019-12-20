Borsa İstanbul: Integrated Reporting Panel On The Improvement Of Capital Markets From The Point Of View Of Investors

Integrated Reporting Panel on the Improvement of Capital Markets From the Point of View of Investors Was Held at Borsa İstanbul on December 19,2019 with the Cooperation of Borsa İstanbul and Turkey Integrated Reporting Network.
1st Meeting of the Ordinary General Assembly of Turkey Integrated Reporting Network (ERTA) which aims to raise awareness on integrated reporting and integrated thinking throughout Turkey and to enhance the capacity of businesses and to ensure that good practices are shared was held at Borsa İstanbul. Before the assembly meeting, there was a panel on the improvement of capital markets from the point of view of investors.
Pointing out that integrated reporting is new approach and thinking for Turkey, Borsa İstanbul CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla said:
“While financial reports provide historical information, integrated reports are important in terms of providing foresight. The most important step taken to support the development of reporting in Turkey has been the establishment of ERTA.
The establishment of ERTA was announced to the public with the Bell Ceremony on February 15, 2016 in our Stock Exchange. As Borsa İstanbul we will continue to give our support for the development of integrated reporting in Turkey. I believe it would be beneficial to include the opinions of the employees as well as the opinions of the managers in the integrated reports, I would like to conclude my speech with this suggestion.”
Following the welcoming speeches, the panel on the future of integrated reporting and investor expectations was held with the participation of Borsa İstanbul Executive Vice President Mehmet Gönen, Sustainable Development Turkey (BCSD Turkey) Chairperson Ebru Dildar Erdin, Sustainable Development Turkey (BCSD Turkey) Deputy President Ediz Günsel, SPK Chief Specialist İbrahim Onur Baysal, TKYD Chairperson Selim Yazıcı, TSKB Executive Vice President Ece Börü.